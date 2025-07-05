Former first overall Global pick LB Eteva Mauga-Clements out for Edmonton Elks against Ottawa

The Edmonton Elks have made only minor changes to their roster depth ahead of Sunday’s meeting with the Ottawa Redblacks.

The most notable absence is Global linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements, who was placed on the one-game injured list with a knee issue. The native of American Samoa was drafted first overall in the 2024 CFL Global Draft and has recorded 11 special teams tackles in 20 career games, including three so far this season.

Rookie defensive lineman Tomari Fox will spend time on the six-game injured list due to a serious ankle injury suffered last week. Backup receiver Binjimen Victor and Canadian linebacker Josiah Schakel have both been demoted to the practice roster.

Former first-round CFL Draft pick Francis Bemiy will make his debut on the Elks’ defensive line as a result of the changes, while veteran Canadian receiver Tyson Middlemost and rookie American linebacker Brock Mogensen will suit up for special teams depth. Former Georgia standout Kearis Jackson will dress in place of Victor as the extra American receiver.

The Edmonton Elks (0-3) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (1-3) at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, July 6 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 18 degrees with a 40 percent chance of showers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and 880 CHED in Edmonton.