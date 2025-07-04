Ottawa Redblacks officially name QB Dru Brown starter vs Edmonton

Quarterback Dru Brown will officially make his return on Sunday for the Ottawa Redblacks and will start against Edmonton, head coach Bob Dyce has confirmed. The news was first reported by TSN 1200’s AJ Jakubec.

The 28-year-old passer practiced fully for the first time on Thursday as he continues to recover from a hip injury that has caused him to miss the last three games. Brown sustained the injury in the late stages of Ottawa’s loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 1, where he threw for 413 yards and two touchdowns.

The five-foot-eleven, 200-pound native of Palo Alto, Calif. joined the Redblacks in 2024 and threw for 3,959 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions over 17 regular-season games, going 8-6-1 as a starter.

Ottawa has gone 1-2 through Brown’s absence, as both Matthew Shiltz and Dustin Crum have made starts under centre. Dyce also expects a boost on defence this week, with defensive backs Adrian Frye and Bennett Williams slated to return.

The Ottawa Redblacks (1-3) will visit the Edmonton Elks (0-3) at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, July 6 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 19 degrees with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and 880 CHED in Edmonton.