DB Dionté Ruffin returns, Lorenzo Burns out for Montreal Alouettes vs B.C.

The Montreal Alouettes will be making a change at boundary cornerback ahead of their matchup with the B.C. Lions on Saturday.

Starter Lorenzo Burns, who has established himself as one of the league’s top lockdown cover men through the first month of the season, as officially been placed on the one-game injured list with a shoulder issue. In four games this year, he has made 19 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Making the replacement easy is veteran defensive back Dionté Ruffin, who has yet to play this season due to a nagging hamstring injury. The 26-year-old played in all 18 games in 2024, amassing an impressive 56 defensive tackles and five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Also making his first appearance of the season due to hamstring issues is Canadian defensive end Josh Archibald, who will enter the rotation against the team he left in free agency. American pass rusher M.J. Sherman will return to the practice roster, while American linebacker K.D. Davis dresses for special teams depth.

On offence, rookie American receiver Jalen Wayne will make his CFL debut as a starter with Austin Mack sitting out for a second straight week. Canadian receiver Daniel Oladejo and American running back Stevie Scott III have been demoted to the practice roster.

The Montreal Alouettes (3-1) will host the B.C. Lions (1-3) at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday, July 5 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 25 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds and a 30 percent chance of showers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 730 CKNW in Vancouver and TSN 690 in Montreal.