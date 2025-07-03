B.C. Lions release former second-round CFL Draft pick Ezechiel Tieide, one other

The B.C. Lions have released a pair of Canadians, cutting ties with receiver Ezechiel Tieide and fullback Dylan St. Pierre.

Tieide was the 19th overall selection in the second round of the 2024 CFL Draft and played eight games for the team as a rookie, making one special-teams tackle. He dressed for all four games to start the 2025 campaign and compiled four special teams tackles prior to his release.

The six-foot-two, 205-pound native of Lachine, Que. finished his collegiate career at Concordia University after originally committing to Boston College as a defensive back and transferring to Toledo University, where he saw limited playtime. Tieide caught 28 passes for 471 yards and six touchdowns this past season and had a strong performance in the RSEQ semifinal round against Laval, making eight receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

St. Pierre had been on the Lions’ practice roster since June 24, rejoining the team after being released as part of final cuts. He signed with B.C. late last season, dressing for three regular-season games. In 2023, he spent the entire year on the team’s practice roster before dressing for the West Final against Winnipeg.

The six-foot-two, 227-pound native of Ottawa, Ont. played receiver for the University of Ottawa from 2016 to 2022, recording 45 receptions for 444 yards and five touchdowns over 33 career games.

The B.C. Lions (1-3) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (3-1) at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday, July 5 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 25 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds and a 30 percent chance of showers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 730 CKNW in Vancouver and TSN 690 in Montreal.