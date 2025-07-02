Toronto Argonauts add Khalan Laborn to banged-up backfield

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American running back Khalan Laborn.

The five-foot-eleven, 212-pound ball-carrier has had four previous CFL stints as a member of the Edmonton Elks, Argonauts, Ottawa Redblacks, and Saskatchewan Roughriders. In 2024, he dressed for six regular-season games with Ottawa, rushing 58 times for 310 yards, catching 23 passes for 152 yards, and scoring one touchdown.

The move came after Deonta McMahon (ankle) and Miyan Williams (head) were unable to participate in the team’s walkthrough practice on Tuesday. Before the addition of Laborn, Kevin Brown was the only healthy running back on Toronto’s roster.

Laborn had a stint with the San Francisco 49ers after going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Marshall University where he rushed for 1,513 yards and 16 touchdowns over 13 games in 2022 and was named first-team All-Sun Belt.

The Toronto Argonauts (1-3) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1-2) at BMO Field on Friday, July 4 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 26 degrees, a mix of sun and cloud, and minimal wind.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and TSN 1050 in Toronto.