Ottawa Redblacks release starting OL Darta Lee, add two

The Ottawa Redblacks have released American offensive lineman Darta Lee.

The six-foot-four, 313-pound blocker started the first four games of the regular season in place of an injured Zach Pelehos. Through the first month of the season, the Redblacks have allowed 12 sacks — the most in the CFL.

The native of Alief, Texas attended training camp with the Toronto Argonauts in 2024 but was released prior to the start of the regular season. He previously spent time with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL and the Arlington Renegades of the XFL.

This past week, Lee recovered a fumble from quarterback Dustin Crum and spun around two defenders to gain some positive yardage.

The Redblacks have added American offensive lineman DJ Jones and Global defensive lineman Baptiste Pollier to their practice roster.

Jones recently attended rookie minicamp with the Buffalo Bills. The six-foot-five, 310-pound native of Jackson, Ala. finished his collegiate career at the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 2024. He previously played at Murray State where he was a two-year starter.

Pollier attended training camp with the Argonauts this year after spending part of the 2024 season on their practice roster. The six-foot-four, 250-pound native of Grenoble, France played 16 collegiate games for the University of Ottawa andmade 42 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one interception.

The Ottawa Redblacks (1-3) will visit the Edmonton Elks (0-3) at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, July 6 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 20 degrees with a 60 percent chance of showers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and 880 CHED in Edmonton.