Davis Alexander, Geoffrey Cantin-Arku named CFL’s players of the month by PFF

Montreal Alouettes’ quarterback Davis Alexander has been named the CFL’s offensive player of the month by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

The 26-year-old native of Gig Harbor, Wash. completed 75.6 percent of his passes for 803 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions over three games, going 3-0 as a starter to earn a grade of 86.8. The five-foot-eleven, 210-pound passer has also rushed six times for 64 yards.

Alexander is in his first full season as a CFL starter after previously serving as a backup to Cody Fajardo. He has gone 7-0 as a starter to begin his CFL career, tying a league record for most consecutive wins without a loss.

B.C. Lions’ quarterback Nathan Rourke (84.2) and Saskatchewan Roughriders’ receiver Samuel Emilus (83.2) were the two offensive honourable mentions.

Montreal Alouettes’ linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku was named the CFL’s defensive player of the month with a grade of 86.5.

The second-year linebacker has recorded six defensive tackles, one sack, one interception, and one fumble recovery over four games this season. The native of Lévis, Que. was a first-round pick of the Alouettes in the 2024 CFL Draft out of the University of Memphis.

Calgary Stampeders’ defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings (85.3) and Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defensive lineman Caleb Sanders (83.8) were the two defensive honourable mentions.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders had the highest-graded offensive line for the month of June, earning a score of 68.9. Right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick received the best individual grade (80.9) followed by centre Logan Ferland (69.2) and right guard Jacob Brammer (61.3).

The CFL partnered with PFF for the first time ahead of the 2023 season. The company uses game footage to review every player on the field and grades their individual performances on a scale from zero to 100.

The league unveils the top-graded players from PFF each week. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play at least 10. Ties are broken by the number of snaps played.

The top-graded players from each position were as follows for June.