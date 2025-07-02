B.C. Lions bring back QB Garrett Shrader

The B.C. Lions have brought back American quarterback Garrett Shrader, adding him to their practice roster.

The six-foot-four, 215-pound passer attended rookie camp with the Lions in Kamloops earlier this year but was let go near the start of training camp.

The native of Charlotte, N.C. finished his collegiate career at Syracuse University where he went 16-15 as a starter from 2021 to 2023, completing 60.4 percent of his passes for 5,771 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He also rushed 436 times for 1,694 yards and 31 scores.

The 24-year-old started his collegiate career at Mississippi State University where he completed 57.5 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions in 2019. He also ran for 587 yards and six touchdowns before being converted the receiver in 2020.

The B.C. Lions (1-3) will visit the visit the Montreal Alouettes (3-1) at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday, July 5 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 27 degrees with a 30 percent chance of showers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 730 CKNW in Vancouver and TSN 690 in Montreal.