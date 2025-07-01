Montreal Alouettes to wear Canadian flags on uniforms in Week 5: spokesperson

The Montreal Alouettes are planning to have Canadian flags on their uniforms in Week 5 after being the only CFL team not to wear them in Week 4.

“There was a delay with the Canada patches,” a team spokesperson wrote in a statement to 3DownNation on Tuesday. “They should be on for our next game Saturday.”

Last week, the CFL announced that all nine teams would sport Canadian flags on their uniforms in celebration of Canada Day Weekend. The press release also indicated that the flags would remain in place for the rest of the 2025 season.

The absence of Canadian flags on Montreal’s uniforms caused some fans to take to social media to question if it was some type of political statement. According to the team, it was nothing more than a logistical problem.

The Montreal Alouettes (3-1) will host the B.C. Lions (1-3) at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday, July 5 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 27 degrees with a 30 percent chance of showers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 730 CKNW in Vancouver and TSN 690 in Montreal.