Montreal Alouettes’ LB Geoffrey Cantin-Arku named CFL’s top performer for Week 4 by PFF

Montreal Alouettes’ linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku has been named the CFL’s top performer for Week 4, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

The 26-year-old native of Lévis, Que. played 25 defensive snaps in his team’s 35-17 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and recorded one defensive tackle and one forced fumble. The former first-round pick out of the University of Memphis has recorded six defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble over four games this season.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ quarterback Zach Collaros was the top-graded offensive player of the week, earning a score of 84.8. The 36-year-old completed 25-of-30 pass attempts for 334 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s 36-23 win over the Edmonton Elks. He also ran for a 13-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to ice the game.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders had the highest-graded offensive line of the week, earning a group grade of 74.2. Right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick was the top-graded individual at 73.7, followed by centre Logan Ferland and left guard Zack Fry.

The CFL partnered with PFF for the first time ahead of the 2023 season. The company uses game footage to review every player on the field and grades their individual performances on a scale from zero to 100.

The league unveils the top-graded players from PFF each week. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play at least 10. Ties are broken by the number of snaps played.

The top-graded players from each position were as follows for Week 4.

QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg | 84.8

RB | Daniel Adeboboye | Ottawa | 73.2

REC | Tim White | Hamilton | 78.4

OL | Coulter Woodmansey | Hamilton | 75.9

DL | Bryce Carter | Ottawa | 87.5

LB | Geoffrey Cantin-Arku | Montreal | 90.2

DB | Tevaughn Campbell | Saskatchewan | 85.9

RET | Mario Alford | Saskatchewan | 72.5

K/P | Carl Meyer | BC | 84.1

ST | D.K. Bonhomme | Edmonton | 91.0

Below are the top-graded performances of the season dating back to Week 1.

91.6 | W3 | QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal

90.8 | W1 | QB | Nathan Rourke | B.C.

90.5 | W3 | DL | Caleb Sanders | Saskatchewan

90.3 | W3 | DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan

90.2 | W4 | LB | Geoffrey Cantin-Arku | Montreal

89.7 | W3 | DL | Micah Johnson | Saskatchewan

88.9 | W1 | WR | Samuel Emilus | Saskatchewan

87.5 | W4 | DL | Bryce Carter | Ottawa

87.4 | W2 | DB | Adrian Greene | Calgary

85.9 | W4 | DB | Tevaughn Campbell | Saskatchewan