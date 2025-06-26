B.C. Lions QB Nathan Rourke questionable for game against Saskatchewan Roughriders

The B.C. Lions have officially listed franchise quarterback Nathan Rourke as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 27-year-old native of Victoria, B.C. was listed as a limited participant in practice this week due to a core injury that kept him out of last week’s loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The veteran passer started B.C.’s first two games of the season, leading the team to a win over Edmonton in Week 1 and a loss to Winnipeg in Week 2.

Rourke has thrown for 573 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception and rushed 11 times for 112 yards and one score so far this season.

Jeremiah Masoli started in Rourke’s place last week and threw for 281 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in a 27-14 loss in Vancouver.

The Lions have also listed receiver Stanley Berryhill III (thigh) and returner Seven McGee (hamstring) as questionable, while receiver Kieran Poissant (thigh), defensive lineman Jonah Tavai (calf), linebackers Jeremy Lewis (foot) and Josh Woods (knee), and defensive back Jackson Findlay (hamstring) are out.

Those listed on B.C.’s injury report as available include offensive linemen Anu Una and Ilm Manning, defensive linemen Christian Covington and Marcus Moore, and linebacker Maxime Rouyer.

The B.C. Lions (1-2) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-0) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, June 28 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast calls for a high of 23 degrees with a 30 percent chance of showers.