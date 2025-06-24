Montreal Alouettes QB Davis Alexander named CFL’s top performer for Week 3 by PFF

Montreal Alouettes’ quarterback Davis Alexander has been named the CFL’s top performer for Week 3, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

The 26-year-old completed 20-of-24 pass attempts for 254 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in his team’s 38-28 win over the Edmonton Elks, earning an individual grade of 91.6. Alexander left the game due to an apparent hamstring injury during the third quarter and didn’t return, though his performance was still enough to stand out above all others.

The native of Gig Harbor, Wash. has thrown for 803 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions this season, plus six carries for 64 yards on the ground.

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defensive lineman Caleb Sanders was the highest-graded defensive player of the week with a score of 90.5. The 25-year-old native of Glenwood, Ia. played 26 snaps and recorded one tackle, helping his team defeat the Toronto Argonauts 39-32.

The six-foot-one, 287-pound defender has recorded 15 defensive tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble over 17 career CFL games.

The Edmonton Elks had the highest-graded offensive line of the week, earning a group grade of 67.5. Left guard Mark Korte was the highest-graded individual at 72.4, followed by centre David Beard and right tackle Brett Boyko.

The top-graded players from each position were as follows for Week 3.

QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal | 91.6

RB | A.J. Ouellette | Saskatchewan | 79.2

REC | Dohnte Meyers | Saskatchewan | 81.4

OL | Jarell Broxton | B.C. | 75.8

DL | Caleb Sanders | Saskatchewan | 90.5

LB | Ben Hladik | B.C. | 77.0

DB | Lorenzo Burns | Montreal | 85.1

RET | Mario Alford | Saskatchewan | 82.6

K/P | Sergio Castillo | Winnipeg | 77.2

ST | Aubrey Miller Jr. | Saskatchewan | 83.1

Below are the top-graded performances of the season dating back to Week 1.