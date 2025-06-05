Former NFL player Luke Willson to join CFL on TSN as sideline analyst

Former NFL player Luke Willson is joining CFL on TSN as a sideline analyst for select games.

On Thursday, Bell Media put out a press release stating that Willson would be joining the TSN panel for Friday Night Football. Sources have since confirmed to 3DownNation that this was an error, though he will become a presence on some broadcasts beginning this week.

The native of LaSalle, Ont. has been an NFL analyst for TSN since 2022. Earlier this offseason, he made waves on social by declaring that “2025 should be the year of the CFL in Canada” and jokingly claiming the title of league commissioner.

The 35-year-old played eight seasons in the NFL as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, and Baltimore Ravens, recording 111 catches for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns over 102 career games. He won Super Bowl XLVIII in February 2014 as a member of the Seahawks when they romped the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. by a score of 43-8.

Though he never played collegiately or professionally in Canada, Willson has close ties to those who did. His father, Mike, played at the University of Windsor, while his brothers Greg and Eric played at Western University.

The CFL on TSN broadcast is undergoing significant changes this season, with a rotating circuit of active players set to join the panel. Long-time panellist and Hall of Fame quarterback Matt Dunigan will not be returning this season, as first reported by 3DownNation.