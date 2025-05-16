Matt Dunigan not returning to CFL on TSN: sources

Matt Dunigan is not returning to the CFL on TSN, sources have told 3DownNation.

The 64-year-old native of Lakewood, Ohio originally joined the network in 1999 and remained with it through 2024, save for one year he spent as the head coach of the Calgary Stampeders in 2004. He primarily served as a panelist while also occasionally doing colour commentary.

Dunigan played quarterback in the CFL from 1983 to 1996 with Edmonton, B.C., Toronto, Winnipeg, Birmingham, and Hamilton, throwing for 43,857 yards, 303 touchdowns, and 211 interceptions. He was a three-time All-CFL selection, a two-time Grey Cup champion, and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

TSN nor Dunigan immediately returned a request for comment. This article will be updated if either party provides a statement.

The CFL’s preseason is set to get underway on Monday, May 19 when the Calgary Stampeders visit the B.C. Lions in Victoria. The game will not be televised on TSN, which is broadcasting only two preseason games. The rest will be available on CFL+, the league’s official streaming service.

TSN will carry all 81 regular-season CFL games in 2025, 19 of which will also be shown on CTV. The network has been the CFL’s exclusive Canadian television broadcasting partner since 2008.