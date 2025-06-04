CFL on TSN to rotate active players on panel, no timeline for Milt Stegall’s return

The CFL on TSN is taking a renewed approach to its broadcasts for 2025.

The network’s panel will travel to all nine stadiums over the course of the upcoming season, sources told 3DownNation, including visits to Regina and Montreal in Week 1. Kate Beirness is returning to host the panel with Henoc Muamba and Davis Sanchez filling the main roles alongside her.

Paul LaPolice will also frequently appear on the panel, though he will also perform colour commentary for one game per week. As previously reported, longtime panelist and Hall of Fame quarterback Matt Dunigan is no longer with the network.

As for Milt Stegall, who has been with the network since 2009, there is no timeline for his return after the death of his eldest son, Chase. The 20-year-old died unexpectedly at DePaul University on Monday where he was a member of the school’s soccer team.

“Our CFL on TSN family is absolutely devastated over Chase’s passing. If you know Milt, you know that his family is everything to him, and we cannot imagine the pain he is going through right now,” said producer Chris Edwards in a statement to 3DownNation. “Milt is our brother and we are going to give him our love and support him in any way we can, and in whatever way he needs.”

During a broadcast teeing up the 2025 season on Tuesday, TSN dedicated its coverage this year to Chase’s memory.

TSN plans to flesh out the panel by rotating in active players, though it doesn’t appear as though this will happen every week. Players will generally make panel appearances during bye weeks, though there may also be opportunities for in-studio appearances when players are in town to play the Argonauts or Tiger-Cats.

Friday Night Football, a longtime network staple, will have a brand new presentation featuring fresh animations, graphics, and music. One source called the scope of the production “bigger.”

The play-by-play personnel at the network has remained unchanged for 2025, featuring Rod Smith, Dustin Nielson, Marshall Ferguson, and occasionally Farhan Lalji. Colour commentary will be performed by Glen Suitor, Duane Forde, and LaPolice.

The CFL on TSN will kick-off its regular season coverage on Thursday evening when the Ottawa Redblacks visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The network has been the league’s exclusive Canadian broadcast partner since 2008.