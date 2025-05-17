Calgary Stampeders sign Ticats’ rookie camp cut DB Darren Evans, one other

The Calgary Stampeders have added a pair of American defensive backs to their training camp roster in Sheldon Arnold and Darren Evans.

Evans most recently participated in rookie camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats but was released in advance of the main camp to comply with CFL roster restrictions. He previously spent time on the practice rosters with the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and 2023, while also recording 24 tackles and two interceptions in 17 games over two seasons with the Arlington Renegades

The six-foot-three, 180-pound native of Baton Rouge, La. finished his collegiate career at Louisiana State University where he made 33 total tackles and four pass knockdowns over 22 games. He transferred from Nicholls State University, where he was named second-team All-Southland Conference and collected 100 tackles, four interceptions, and two fumble recoveries in 38 appearances.

Arnold recorded 53 tackles and one interception in 12 games played last season for the University of Central Florida. He transferred to the school after playing 41 games over four seasons at East Tennessee State University, where he made 145 tackles and seven interceptions. He was a first-team Southern Conference all-star in 2023.

The six-foot-one, 191-pound defender recently attended NFL rookie mini-camps with the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears but was not offered a contract.

In a corresponding move, the Stampeders have placed American defensive back Ben DeLuca on the retired list.