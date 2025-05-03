Saskatchewan Roughriders sign former Texas Tech, Austin Peay receiver and kick returner Drae McCray

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American receiver and kick returner Drae McCray and American defensive lineman Kendy Charles.

The five-foot-nine, 185-pound McCray spent two collegiate seasons at Texas Tech University, appearing in 23 games for the Red Raiders. He returned 41 kickoffs for 1,113 yards and one touchdown over two years. The Tallahassee, FL earned earned an All-Big 12 honourable mention in 2023 and 2024. Meanwhile on offence, he recorded 41 receptions for 329 yards and two touchdowns.

McCray registered 26 kick-off returns for 717 yards in 2023 which ranked third in the NCAA while his 27.6-yard average led the Big 12. Seven out of his 26 total returns went for at least 30 yards, tying him for third in the NCAA, and three went for 50 or more yards, tying him for first in the nation. The speedster ran an 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the Big 12 pro day.

Prior to Texas Tech, McCray spent two seasons (2021-2022) at Austin Peay, starting in all 22 games he played. He caught 129 passes for 1,888 yards with 17 touchdowns as a Governor while earning two All-Conference honours. He left as the school’s all-time leader in receiving yards per game (85.8), fifth all-time in touchdown receptions (17), and became the team’s first 1,000-yard receiver.

The six-foot, 287-pound Charles joins the Riders after spending last season at Duke University. He played in all 13 games for the Blue Devils, registering 50 tackles, including seven for loss, two sacks, one fumble recovery, one pass breakup and one quarterback pressure. The Orange Park, FL native received second team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honours in addition to being recognized for academic excellence.

Prior to transferring to Duke, Charles attended Liberty University for four collegiate seasons (2020-2023), playing 37 games, starting 21, while serving as a team captain in 2023. He compiled 108 tackles, including 23 for loss, 14 sacks, six quarterback pressures, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.