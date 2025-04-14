Green Bay Packers to host Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma for top 30 NFL visit

Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma has scheduled a top 30 visit with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, April 16, per sources.

NFL teams are allowed to invite up to 30 prospects for interviews, facility tours, and medical tests to prepare for the draft each year. Invitations usually reflect players the organization believes might be available to them or the team would like to gather more information on.

The six-foot-five, 227-pound passer has been on the NFL’s radar since he became the first U Sports quarterback ever to accept an invite to the Senior Bowl in January. Elgersma completed four-of-seven pass attempts for 57 yards in the annual showcase game and ran the ball once for three yards.

It’s worth noting the Packers sent a scout to his pro day in Buffalo.

The London, Ont. native completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 4,011 yards with 34 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in his senior season at Wilfrid Laurier University, producing an 11-1 win-loss record as a starter. He carried the football 40 times for 223 yards and six scores while leading the team to a Vanier Cup appearance. Those efforts earned him the Hec Crighton Trophy as the top player in U Sports football, Canada’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy.

Over four seasons with the Golden Hawks, Elgersma completed 72 percent of his passes for 10,230 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions in 39 games. He has rushed 122 times for 572 yards, averaging 4.7 per carry, and 18 touchdowns. Over the past two seasons, he has been named the Ontario University Athletics Conference’s Most Valuable Player, earning first-team All-Canadian honours in 2024 and a second-team selection in 2023.

No Canadian university quarterbacks have been selected in the NFL Draft since the league moved to a seven-round format in 1994.

Green Bay currently has three quarterbacks under contract, franchise man Jordan Love, backup Malik Willis and third-stringer Sean Clifford. Love was selected in the first round, 26th overall during the 2020 NFL Draft. Willis was acquired in an August 2024 trade with the Tennessee Titans for a seventh-round pick. Clifford was selected in the fifth round, 149th overall during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Last July, the 26-year-old Love signed a four-year contract extension which included a $75 million USD signing bonus, $160.3 million USD guaranteed with a $220 million USD maximum value. Willis is entering the final year of his rookie contract and can earn over $1.4 million USD. Clifford has a $960,000 USD active roster salary for the coming season.

The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, WI. ESPN‘s Matt Miller has projected the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs as potential fits for Elgersma.