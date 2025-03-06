B.C. Lions sign former USFL receiver Bailey Gaither

The B.C. Lions have signed American receiver Bailey Gaither to their training camp roster.

The six-foot-one, 182-pound target last played for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers in 2023. In 16 games over two seasons with the team, he caught 59 passes for 698 yards and five touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. In between seasons, he spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants.

The native of Paso Robles, Cal. signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers following the 2021 NFL Draft but retired in training camp, before staging his comeback in the USFL. The 28-year-old was under contract with the Houston Roughnecks following the merger with the XFL but was waived prior to the 2024 season.

Gaither played six seasons at San Jose State University, earning first-team All-Mountain West honours in 2020 and an honourable mention in 2019. In 44 games, he caught 135 passes for 2,227 yards and 18 touchdowns, while returning 23 kickoffs for 434 yards.

The B.C. Lions finished third in the West Division in 2024 with a record of 9-9 before losing to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Semi-Final. The team will open its 2025 regular season by hosting the Edmonton Elks at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 10:00 p.m. EDT.