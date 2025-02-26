What the Toronto Argonauts paid their 2025 free-agent signings (& how they fit into the roster)

It was a quiet CFL free-agent period for the Toronto Argonauts as the team lost many of its top players following a second Grey Cup win in three years. Jake Ceresna, DaShaun Amos, Jared Brinkman, Royce Metchie, Robbie Smith, and Fraser Sopik — all key defensive contributors — left for new squads, while award-winning offensive tackle Dejon Allen and dominant defensive end Folarin Orimolade were traded away.

It wasn’t all bad for the Double Blue, however, as the club signed some of its key players to contract extensions, including Grey Cup MVP Nick Arbuckle, All-East Division running back Ka’Deem Carey, star receiver Damonte Coxie, elite linebacker Wynton McManis, and award-winning returner Janarion Grant. Regardless, fans will likely need a program to keep track of all the new faces when training camp starts in May.

Below is a breakdown of how much Toronto’s additions will be paid in 2025 and how they might fit into the team’s depth chart. These figures were sourced by 3DownNation, many of which are being reported exclusively.

Defensive end Bryan Cox Jr., who made headlines for flipping the bird at fans in Winnipeg after losing the West Final, collected a $20,000 signing bonus to join the Argonauts as part of a deal worth $120,000 in hard money. The 30-year-old native of St. Louis, Mo. made 24 defensive tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles with the Roughriders last season.

Anthony Lanier II, who was once the league’s highest-paid defensive player, will earn only $110,000 in hard money this year after finishing last season as a healthy scratch with Saskatchewan. The six-foot-five, 285-pound defender also has $21,000 in incentives available and will make an additional $500 each time he records a sack.

Darrius Bratton got a $15,000 signing bonus to come over from the Elks as part of a deal that will pay him $105,000 in hard money. After manning the boundary halfback spot in Edmonton last year, it seems likely that the 27-year-old will flip over to field-side halfback to replace DaShaun Amos, who left for the Tiger-Cats in free agency.

Celestin Haba received a $10,000 signing bonus to join the Argonauts after spending two seasons with the Blue Bombers, mostly in a depth role. He will earn $100,000 in hard money this year plus an additional $10,000 in playtime incentives.

Canadian receiver Hergy Mayala, American defensive lineman Demarcus Christmas, and American defensive backs Ciante Evans and Will Sunderland will each earn between $80,000 and $90,000 in hard money, plus possible incentives. All four could potentially be in Toronto’s starting lineup come the start of the regular season, though they could each also be considered depth options.

It should also be noted that Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge, who was acquired from Calgary in the Folarin Orimolade trade, signed an extension with the Argonauts through 2026. He got a $50,000 signing bonus to agree to the deal, which is worth $197,000 in hard money in 2025 and a maximum potential value of $202,000.

With these new additions in mind, let’s examine Toronto’s current depth chart. This obviously isn’t an official depth chart, as the club won’t provide one until after training camp gets underway in May.

The Argonauts remain virtually unchanged at quarterback, running back, and receiver. Makai Polk will be missed following his departure for the NFL but the Boatmen can easily start an extra Canadian receiver to account for his absence. There’s also a chance that an American player wins the job in training camp with Jake Herslow, who caught a touchdown pass during the team’s regular-season finale, potentially having the inside track.

Jean Delance, who has had recent stints with B.C., Saskatchewan, and in the UFL, is unproven at right tackle in place of Dejon Allen, though Darius Ciraco will help bolster the middle of the offensive line after missing all of last season due to injury. Peter Nicastro should move to guard with Ciraco taking over at centre, though Ciraco has also played guard in the past.

Toronto is virtually unrecognizable on defence, save for Wynton McManis at middle linebacker, Grey Cup hero Benjie Franklin at boundary cornerback, and Mark Milton at boundary halfback. Derek Parish and Jordan Williams seem primed for starting roles on the defensive line after serving as depth players in 2024, while Cameron Judge will take over from Fraser Sopik as the Canadian starter at weak-side linebacker.

Tyshon Blackburn is penciled in as the starter at safety, though the Argonauts could easily go with an American player at the position as veterans Will Sunderland, Ciante Evans, and Kenneth George Jr. are currently listed as backups. The team is also currently without much Canadian depth in the secondary, which is also a hint that they might be planning to go all-American in the defensive backfield.

Star returner Janarion Grant and Canadian kicker Lirim Hajrullahu anchor arguably the CFL’s best special teams units, though punter Jeremy Edwards remains unproven after spending all of last year on the practice roster.