Toronto Argonauts’ receiver Makai Polk signs with Atlanta Falcons

Toronto Argonauts’ receiver Makai Polk has signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Richmond, Calif. native was named an East Division all-star in 2024, recording 61 catches for 1,024 yards with five touchdowns over 17 regular season games. He added 14 receptions for 272 yards and one TD during the postseason, helping the Boatmen win the Grey Cup for the second time in three years.

In December, the 23-year-old worked out for five NFL teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The six-foot-three, 197-pound target made 36 receptions for 478 with three touchdowns during 17 games at University of California. He transferred to Mississippi State University for the 2021 season and led the Southeastern Conference with 105 catches for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games with the Bulldogs.

At his 2022 NFL pro day, Polk ran a 4.59 time in the 40-yard dash, 4.34 shuttle, 7.06 three-cone, and posted a 32.5-inch vertical jump and 10-foot broad jump. He also bench-pressed 225 pounds six times.

Polk went unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft but had stints with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants, earning $227,000 USD prior to signing his first CFL contract.

The three-down league’s NFL workout window opened on Nov. 18, 2024, though players were not eligible to sign futures contracts until Jan. 6, 2025. The window closes on Feb. 11, 2025, at 12:01 p.m. EST.