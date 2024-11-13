Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr. fined for flipping off Bombers fans

The CFL has fined Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr. for violating the league’s code of conduct by making an inappropriate gesture to fans in the West Final.

More specifically, he was fined for flipping the bird.

A photo surfaced on social media of the 30-year-old giving the middle finger to fans as he left the field at Princess Auto Stadium after Saskatchewan’s 38-22 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week.

The move came 31 years after his father and namesake, Bryan Cox Sr., did the same thing to Buffalo Bills fans while playing in the NFL as a member of the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins went on to win that game 22-13 with Cox recording one sack.

The younger Cox was held off the stat sheet in Saskatchewan’s playoff loss, which ended their season. He collected 24 tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles across 17 games this season, his second with the Roughriders.

Per CFL policy, the amount of the fine was not disclosed. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, the maximum allowable fine is equivalent to half a game cheque.