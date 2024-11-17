Claim Up to $1000 in Bonus Bets with Caesars Sportsbook Promos Code for Grey Cup & NFL Games Today

The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will meet in the 111th Grey Cup from BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, B.C. on Sunday night. New customers using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code START1000 to bet on the game can score a sportsbook bonus of up to $1,000.

This marks the second time in three years that the Boatmen have advanced to CFL’s title game, only this time they’ll have Nick Arbuckle in the starting role at quarterback. The veteran journeyman completed five-of-eight pass attempts for 73 yards to help his team beat the Montreal Alouettes 30-28 win in the East Final after franchise quarterback Chad Kelly suffered a fractured leg.

Winnipeg qualified for their fifth straight Grey Cup, becoming the fourth team ever to do so. Zach Collaros dominated the Saskatchewan Roughriders for 301 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-22 win in the West Final, while local product Brady Oliveira ran for 119 yards and a score. The 27-year-old running back was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player on Thursday night in Vancouver, becoming only the fourth Canadian player ever to win the award.

Toronto and Winnipeg met twice during the regular season with the Argonauts prevailing in both matchups. Arbuckle threw for 87 yards in a 16-14 overtime win in Week 8 as Tarvarus McFadden scored the team’s only touchdown on a pick-six. In Week 19, Winnipeg failed to find the end zone until the fourth quarter, falling 14-11 after Collaros was ruled inches short on a controversial third-and-seventeen scramble.

The Cincinnati Bengals (4-6) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (6-3) is the NFL Week 11 matchup on Sunday Night Football.



Sunday's kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Bengals vs Chargers SNF odds & preview for Week 11

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are in a must-win situation come Sunday Night Football. After a tough loss to the rival Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati has no room for error now if it wants to make the playoffs. The Bengals bring a high-powered offense that is capable of explosive plays at any moment.

The Chargers have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Coupled with the focus on a more game-control offense led by quarterback Justin Herbert, you see why LA is in a prime position to make a run at the playoffs.

The matchup of the Cincy offense against the Chargers defense will make this game intriguing, which will decide the team that comes out victorious.

Caesars Sportsbook has the Chargers as the -1.5-point favorite on the spread and -120 on the moneyline. The Bengals are at +100 on the moneyline. The over/under sits at 48 points.

