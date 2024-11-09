Argos’ quarterback Chad Kelly to undergo surgery after leg injury in East Final

Toronto Argonauts’ quarterback Chad Kelly was forced to leave the East Final after suffering an apparent leg injury and will be out for the foreseeable future.

According to a report from TSN’s Dave Naylor, the star quarterback will undergo surgery on his tibia tonight in Montreal. His expected recovery time is six to nine months.

Kelly went down after a nine-yard scramble late in the third quarter and had his lower right leg landed on by Montreal Alouettes’ defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund. The 30-year-old quarterback tried to get up but immediately clutched the injured limb. He could be heard over a hot mic on the TSN broadcast speculating that the leg was broken, which head coach Ryan Dinwiddie confirmed to the media after the game.

Argos players surrounded Kelly as he was tended to by medical staff and had to be carted off the field. He was taken to Montreal General Hospital for assessment and imaging, where he will now go under the knife.

Kelly was 11-of-22 for 182 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions prior to his injury, while rushing four times for 26 yards. The reigning CFL Most Outstanding Player appeared in nine games this season after serving a nine-game suspension for violating the league’s gender-based violence policy, throwing for 2,451 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 214 yards and five majors.

Toronto kicked a 25-yard field goal on the play following Kelly’s injury to go up 27-16 entering the fourth quarter. He was replaced under centre by Nick Arbuckle, who completed five-of-eight passes for 73 yards as the Argos held on to win 30-28.

Dinwiddie confirmed post-game that the 31-year-old backup will start when the Argonauts (12-8) face off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (12-7) in the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EST from BC Place in Vancouver.