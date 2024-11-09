Toronto Argonauts advance to 111th Grey Cup, lose Chad Kelly in victory over Alouettes

The Toronto Argonauts are off to the Grey Cup after securing a 30-28 victory over the Montreal Alouettes in the East Final but will have to proceed without their starting quarterback.

Chad Kelly was carted off the field and taken to hospital with an apparent lower leg injury at the end of the third quarter. The 30-year-old quarterback was 11-of-22 for 182 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions prior to his injury, while rushing four times for 26 yards. Backup Nick Arbuckle was five-of-eight for 73 yards in the final frame, leading a final drive to stave off the Alouettes’ comeback attempt.

Montreal scored 12 points unanswered in the fourth quarter to bring the margin within two points but failed to convert on the conversion attempt following a late Austin Mack touchdown. Cornerback Benjie Franklin intercepted the two-point attempt to cap a day where the Argos defence forced six turnovers, including a pick-six from the 28-year-old DB that opened the scoring. Fellow defensive back Mark Milton forced two fumbles, Jake Ceresna had another, and receiver Makai Polk raced back to punch the ball out after an early interception by Kelly.

Receiver Damonte Coxie, who finished with five catches for 105 yards, scored Toronto’s only offensive touchdown on the final play of the first half. Star returner Janarion Grant added to the team’s total with a 71-yard punt return touchdown in the third quarter.

Reigning Grey Cup MVP Cody Fajardo threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, but was intercepted twice and stripped once. Most Outstanding Defensive Player finalist Tyrice Beverette had four tackles but ended the game with a late pass interference penalty that allowed the Boatmen to kneel out the clock.

The Argonauts (12-8) will face off against the West Final winner in the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EST from BC Place in Vancouver.