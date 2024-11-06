Award-winning CFL offensive lineman Charlie Turner passes away at 79

Longtime CFL offensive lineman Charlie Turner has passed away at the age of 79.

The six-foot-three, 255-pound native of Bellaire, Ohio played 163 career CFL games over 12 seasons as a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Edmonton Football Team, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, winning Grey Cups in 1967, 1975, and 1978.

“We share our condolences with the family and friends of three-time Grey Cup Champion lineman Charlie Turner,” wrote the Elks in a statement. “He will be missed.”

Turner was a five-time West Division all-star, three-time CFL all-star, and was named the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 1975.