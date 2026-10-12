Edmonton Elks release John Bosse

The Edmonton Elks have released Canadian offensive lineman John Bosse from the practice roster, the team announced on Monday. He joined the club in June.
The six-foot-four, 335-pound blocker played 19 regular-season games with the Toronto Argonauts after being selected in the third round of the 2024 CFL Draft
The 26-year-old made 11 starts in 2025, including six at right guard and five at right tackle. He was cut by the team at the end of training camp in May.
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Bosse was born in Fort Myers, Fla. and raised in Calgary, Alta. He played collegiately at the University of Calgary, helping the Dinos win the Vanier Cup in 2019.
The Edmonton Elks (12-4) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (8-8) on Friday, October 16 with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.