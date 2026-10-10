Around U Sports: Windsor Lancers hand Queen’s Gaels first loss

Photo: Alex Binaei/Windsor Athletics

Around U Sports is a weekly feature on 3DownNation that takes readers across the country to summarize collegiate football action, highlighting standout performances and tracking possible playoff matchups. It will run until the second round of the playoffs, at which point 3DownNation will produce standalone articles for each game.

It was a light week of U Sports action, as Canada West, Réseau du Sport Étudiant (RSEQ), and Atlantic University Sport (AUS) had byes for the long weekend. Three Ontario University Athletics (OUA) teams also sat out, as the Guelph Gryphons, Laurier Golden Hawks, and Waterloo Warriors were idle.

Windsor Lancers, 25 — Queen’s Gaels, 22

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Queen’s was without veteran quarterback Alex Vreeken this week, and his absence led to their first loss of the season. Ashton St. Germain threw for 280 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in his place, the third of which came late in the fourth quarter deep in Windsor territory. Kareame Cotton continued his bid for the Hec Crighton Trophy, as he threw for 284 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, and rushed 10 times for 94 yards. Colby Ginn was his favourite target on the day, as he made eight catches for 182 yards and two scores.

Toronto Varsity Blues, 6 — McMaster Marauders, 26

The Marauders overcame four interceptions from Lucas Barresi to get back in the win column after last week’s loss to Western. Shane Wismer and Adam Yusuph notched receiving touchdowns in the win, while Sean Underhill scored along the ground. Christian Chukwuali II was the top defender for McMaster, as he made 5.5 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks. Thanks to Queen’s loss to Windsor, McMaster still has a chance to finish first place in the OUA standings.

Ottawa Gee-Gees, 12 — York Lions, 19

After recording only two first downs and 38 net yards of offence in a 51-2 loss to Windsor last week, the Lions bounced back with authority to upset Ottawa. Rex Walker and Maurice Sodja notched rushing touchdowns, while Raiden Mastin led the way on defence with eight total tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, and two pass knockdowns. Jaxxon Brashear was the top defender for the Gee-Gees, making six total tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Western Mustangs, 49 — Carleton Ravens, 7

The Mustangs made a quarterback change this week and it paid off, as Ben Casselman threw for 177 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Ethan Dolby, Jack Kelly, and Cameron Bordeau combined for 288 yards and one score along the ground, as Western got back to its bread and butter along the ground. Elijah Barnes threw two interceptions for the Ravens, though he scored the team’s lone touchdown along the ground. Carleton has two games left to try to secure their first win of the season.

Canada West

Saskatchewan Huskies — 4-1

UBC Thunderbirds — 3-2

Manitoba Bisons — 3-2

Calgary Dinos — 2-3

Regina Rams — 2-3

Alberta Golden Bears — 1-4

Ontario University Athletics (OUA)

Queen’s Gaels — 5-1

Western Mustangs — 5-1

McMaster Marauders — 5-1

Windsor Lancers — 5-2

Guelph Gryphons — 4-2

Ottawa Gee-Gees — 4-3

Waterloo Warriors — 2-4

Laurier Golden Hawks — 2-4

York Lions — 2-4

Carleton Ravens — 0-6

Toronto Varsity Blues — 0-6

Réseau du Sport Étudiant (RSEQ)

Laval Rouge et Or — 5-0

McGill Redbirds — 4-1

Montreal Carabins — 4-1

Concordia Stingers — 1-4

Bishop’s Gaiters — 1-4

Sherbrooke Vert et Or — 0-5

Atlantic University Sport (AUS)

Saint Mary’s Huskies — 5-0

St. FX X-Men — 3-2

Mount Allison Mounties — 1-4

Acadia Axemen — 1-4