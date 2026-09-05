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Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers rule Nic Demski out for Labour Day Classic against Roughriders

Photo: Samantha Keen/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have ruled Canadian receiver Nic Demski out for the Labour Day Classic on Sunday. The team issued its official depth chart on Saturday morning.

The five-foot-eleven, 211-pound target has caught 50 passes for 660 yards and three touchdowns through 11 regular-season games this year. He is Winnipeg’s third-leading receiver behind Ontaria Wilson and Tim White.

The 32-year-old was a non-participant in practice this week due to an ankle injury. He has been moved to the one-game injured list.

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The Winnipeg native has been an All-West Division selection in five consecutive seasons and was named the Most Valuable Canadian in the 108th Grey Cup. Over 163 career regular-season CFL games, he has made 544 catches for 6,945 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Demski will be replaced at slotback by rookie Dorian Singer.

The 23-year-old played 29 collegiate games at the University of Arizona, University of Southern California, and University of Utah. He made 108 receptions for 1,695 yards and nine touchdowns. This will be his first professional regular-season football game.

The Blue Bombers have also made two changes in their secondary.

Deatrick Nichols is set to return from the ankle injury that kept him out of last week’s game against the Montreal Alouettes, while Jonathan Moxey has been moved to the six-game injured list with a groin injury.

Nichols is set to retake his spot at boundary halfback, while Trey Vaval will start for Moxey at field-side cornerback. Vaval made his first start of the season last week and recorded three defensive tackles and one pass knockdown.

Winnipeg has also placed Canadian linebacker Brody Clark (hamstring) and American linebacker Dylan Hazen (head) on the six-game injured list. In corresponding moves, Canadian running back Matthew Peterson and Canadian linebacker Charles-Elliot Bouliane have been promoted from the practice roster.

The Blue Bombers lost last year’s Labour Day Classic by a score of 34–30. Saskatchewan sealed the win when Tevaughn Campbell intercepted Zach Collaros on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter and returned it for a touchdown.

Since 2021, Winnipeg is 3-2 in the Labour Day Classic.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-5) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (7-4) at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, September 6 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Blue Bombers got a one-sided upset victory over the Montreal Alouettes, while the Roughriders got a come-from-behind win over the Toronto Argonauts to snap a two-game losing skid.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 24 degrees and a 60 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the U.S., and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina or 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.

Next Game Sunday, September 6

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