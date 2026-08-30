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Washington Commanders waive former CFL offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones (again)

Photo: Washington Commanders. Photo edit: 3DownNation.

The Washington Commanders have waived former CFL offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones, according to a report from beat writer Ben Standig.

The 29-year-old is considered a candidate for the practice roster if he clears waivers and has worked extensively as a centre with quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Good-Jones was originally signed off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice roster in November 2023 and dressed for one game with the Commanders, playing two offensive snaps during the team’s regular-season finale against Dallas. He spent the duration of the 2024 season on Washington’s practice squad after being waived as part of final cuts. He was released with an injury settlement after training camp in 2025, but was brought back on the practice roster in October.

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The Iowa State product signed with the Eagles in January 2023 and spent the first half of the season on the team’s practice roster. That was his second stint with the team, as he signed with them as an undrafted free agent back in 2020.

Good-Jones made 22 starts over the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Calgary Stampeders primarily at right tackle. Calgary allowed 17 sacks in his final season and led the league in rushing yards.

The native of Cedar Rapids, Ia., does not have his rights held by any CFL team and would be a free agent if he elected to come back north of the border.

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