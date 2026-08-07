Connect with us

Edmonton Elks

Montreal Alouettes down four starting defenders against Edmonton Elks

Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes have moved four starting defensive players to the one-game injured list ahead of Saturday’s game against the Edmonton Elks. All four were non-participants in practice this week. The team issued its official depth chart on Friday morning.

Mustafa Johnson (knee) will be replaced at defensive tackle by Decarius Hawthorne, who made two starts to begin the season before being placed on the practice roster. The six-foot-two, 289-pound native of Birmingham, Ala. made three defensive tackles in those outings, helping Montreal win both games.

Johnson has had a strong start to the year, recording 17 defensive tackles and four sacks over eight regular-season games. The 27-year-old has made 122 defensive tackles, 21 sacks, one forced fumble, and one touchdown over five seasons with the Alouettes, earning an All-East Division selection in 2023.

↑ what lands at 3 p.m. daily
3DownNation Newsletter

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

Geoffrey Cantin-Arku (adductor) will not play, leaving Micah Awe to start at middle linebacker. The 32-year-old has notched 16 defensive tackles and two special teams tackles in a rotational role this season. He was recently issued a maximum fine by the CFL for a high hit on Vernon Adams Jr.

Cantin-Arku has made 38 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, and two sacks through eight regular-season games this year, his first as a full-time starter. The native of Lévis, Que. originally joined the Alouettes as a first-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft out of the University of Memphis.

Najee Murray (head) will be replaced at strong-side linebacker by Gemon Green. The 26-year-old signed with Montreal in March and has since played five regular-season games in a depth role, making 10 defensive tackles and two special teams tackles. This will be his first CFL start.

Murray is one of the longest-tenured members of the Alouettes, having originally joined the team in 2018. The five-foot-nine, 187-pound native of Steubenville, Ohio has tallied 268 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, four sacks, four forced fumbles, and three interceptions over 73 career regular-season games. He helped Montreal win the Grey Cup in 2023.

Wesley Sutton (calf) is out, leaving Faion Hicks to start at boundary halfback. Hicks made three previous starts at field-side cornerback this season, recording four defensive tackles and one forced fumble. The 27-year-old was originally a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

Sutton has recorded 24 defensive tackles, one sack, and one interception over seven starts this season. Since joining the Alouettes in 2021, the three-time All-East Division selection has made 280 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, 10 sacks, seven forced fumbles, seven interceptions, and two touchdowns.

David Perales, who was 3DownNation’s breakout player of the week in Week 6, has returned from injury to start at defensive end opposite Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund. Donovan Manuel has also been promoted from the reserve roster to fill a depth role at linebacker, while Ty Anderson has been promoted from the practice roster to fill a depth role at defensive tackle.

The Alouettes have also moved fullback Regis Cibasu to the practice roster and defensive lineman T.J. Guy (ribs) to the six-game injured list.

The Montreal Alouettes (7-1) host the Edmonton Elks (6-2) on Saturday, August 8, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes beat Ottawa 34-13 in Week 9, while the Elks lost 28-26 to Saskatchewan.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CBS Sports Network internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal or 880 CHED in Edmonton.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.

Montreal Alouettes

Today's Game Friday, August 7

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

2026 CFL return ‘gonna be tough’ for Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Rolan Milligan Jr.

John Hodge

Winnipeg Blue Bombers suffer humiliating loss to B.C. Lions (& eight other thoughts)

JC Abbott

Calgary Stampeders were ‘hanging on by fumes’ ahead of fatal third-down stop in Toronto: Dave Dickenson

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: three favourites worth betting in Week 10

B.C. Lions

Nathan Rourke, four other starters officially return for B.C. Lions against Hamilton

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 10

Edmonton Elks

Montreal Alouettes down four starting defenders against Edmonton Elks

Nick Anderson

Edmonton Elks

Nick Anderson, David Beard returning for Edmonton Elks against Montreal

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders were ‘hanging on by fumes’ ahead of fatal third-down stop in Toronto: Dave Dickenson

Calgary Stampeders

Low five: how the Calgary Stampeders gave away victory to the Argos

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders place Tevaughn Campbell, Kian Schaffer-Baker on six-game injured list

Dawson Hodge

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders sign kicker Dawson Hodge

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

3DownNation awards: the best and worst of Week 9

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders reverse-hurdle over Edmonton Elks

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

First-round CFL draft pick Jonathan Denis to make first start for Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats name Harrison Frost starting quarterback against B.C. Lions in Week 10

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly won’t become ‘Checkdown Charlie’ after second four-interception performance of 2026

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts pull out win over Stampeders despite turnover woes (& seven other thoughts)

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks add Kenzel Lawler, brother of All-CFL receiver Kenny, to negotiation list

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks start Cade McDonald against Riders in spot left open by Eugene Lewis release

Montreal Alouettes

CFL fines Edmonton Elks’ Noah Taylor for contacting official, disciplines two others

Montreal Alouettes

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: three favourites worth betting in Week 10

Jayden Dalke

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ captain Jayden Dalke dies in car crash

Ottawa Redblacks

Grudge match confirmed: Winnipeg Blue Bombers starting Dru Brown against Ottawa Redblacks

A football player in a light blue uniform with the number 12 prepares to throw the ball during a game.

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly expresses frustration with Toronto Argonauts’ ‘unprecedented’ road schedule, FIFA World Cup displacement

Edmonton Elks

‘We’re past those dark days’: Edmonton Elks celebrate increased attendance after ‘ugly’ win

Montreal Alouettes

Former CFL player Spencer Moore pleads guilty to intimate partner violence

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions’ Darnell Sankey fined for hit that injured Toronto QB Chad Kelly

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions: Nathan Rourke going to miss ‘weeks rather than months’

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

‘I don’t know who we are right now’: Brady Oliveira concerned Winnipeg Blue Bombers lack offensive identity

Chad Kelly

Betting News

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Chad Kelly complaints can lead to Toronto Argonauts cover

Jayden Dalke

Saskatchewan Roughriders

RCMP: Riders’ Jayden Dalke drove wrong way before fatal crash, had alcohol and cannabis in vehicle

Calgary Stampeders

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 6

News

Nova Scotia premier Tim Houston meets with group behind Halifax stadium proposal

Picks

Saskatchewan Roughriders add A.J. Ouellette, Rolan Milligan Jr. to six-game injured list

Edmonton Elks

Mark Kilam dedicates Edmonton Elks’ victory to ‘CFL schedule makers’ after trio of short weeks

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks bring back Lewis Ward, add one other

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly not expected to miss time for Toronto Argonauts: report

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes’ Tyson Philpot ties CFL record for fastest receiver to 1,000 yards

Jake Maier, Ryan Dinwiddie, Dru Brown

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie suspects Dru Brown has ‘an axe to grind’ in return to Ottawa

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories