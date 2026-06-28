‘Our standard is 17 points’: Tyrice Beverette sets expectation for Montreal Alouettes’ defence

As the linebacker gets ready to return Sunday night in Montreal, he expects the entire unit to elevate its level of play.

“Allowing that much points is not our standard,” he told the media this week. “Our standard is 17 points, no matter who we’re playing against. We need to get back to that starting this week.”

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Beverette doesn’t know the exact moment he sustained his injury, but he was removed in the second quarter of the home opener against the Toronto Argonauts. Watching from the bench the next week offered him a completely different perspective — one he didn’t enjoy.

“It was very frustrating. I haven’t missed a game in five years and counting. Just watching from that view and that angle was different for me. To get back this week helps me cherish the game of football.”

The Lakewood, N.J., native admitted that stepping away from the field allowed him to better appreciate both the energy his unit brings and the areas that still need improvement.

“We know the type of defence we have. We just need to go back to play our dominant football, and not allowing too much points.”

Head coach Jason Maas offered a slightly different perspective on the defensive situation.

“I’m not worried about it,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s to score more points than your opponent, no matter what happens. Obviously, we have standards on our defence we want to play to every single game. We don’t talk about, ‘Hey, they have to be at these points per game.’ It’s always about how we execute on defence.”

Although Maas frequently emphasizes a “next man up” mentality, he welcomes Beverette’s return with open arms.

“Since I’ve been here, that was his first game missed. The thing I love about ‘Bev’ is he can impact the game in a variety of different ways,” he said. “He plays special teams as well for us. He’s played 1500 plus plays in the last three years for us, so we’re used to him being on the field and his presence. It will be very much welcome to have him back.”

The Alouettes (2-1) host the Ottawa Redblacks (0-2) on Sunday, June 28. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.