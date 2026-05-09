Position battles to watch in Saskatchewan Roughriders 2026 CFL training camp

Photo courtesy: Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The defending Grey Cup champion Saskatchewan Roughriders have some key spots to fill through training camp battles as the Green and White enter the 2026 regular season.

When breaking down the team’s projected depth chart, there are some positions at which the Riders need players to emerge at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon and during the preseason: backup quarterback, receiver, defensive end, weak-side linebacker, and kicker.

Coming off an MVP performance in last year’s CFL championship game, Trevor Harris remains the unquestioned starter. Who backs up the 13-year veteran is a major question mark.

Jack Coan has a leg up in the competition, but he’ll have to show well with increased practice reps and exhibition game performances to lock down the backup job. Tommy Stevens, Brayden Schager, and Jordan McCloud are the other suitors for the role. If McCloud picks up the three-down game quickly, he could push for a roster spot with his intriguing athleticism.

Among the receivers, with Dohnte Meyers currently under contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, Saskatchewan will be looking for a pass catcher to earn a starting job and others to provide depth. KeeSean Johnson has one American spot secured, which leaves one open.

Juwann Winfree was a slot receiver in the NFL who can block and it’s well-known offensive coordinator Marc Mueller likes those kind of targets in his offence. Tyrie Cleveland, who was called a “burner” by head coach Corey Mace, and Freddie Swain stood out during rookie camp, but need to carry performances over when the veterans arrive. Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker are surefire Canadian starters with Dhel Duncan-Busby pencilled in as the third Canadian receiver.

There will be opportunities for American pass rushers to step up off the edge. With Malik Carney, Shane Ray, and Habakkuk Baldonado gone, there’s a wide-open spot across from veteran James Vaughters.

Aaron Patrick registered one sack in a preseason game last year and went on to record 16 defensive tackles and seven special teams stops in 16 regular-season games as a rookie. Chico Bennett Jr. signed with the Roughriders in late September last year and dressed for his first CFL game less than one month later. Those two appear to be the favourites to vie for a starting spot.

Behind Patrick and Bennett Jr., who happens to be the only player listed as a defensive end on the team’s website, there’s a large group of Americans who will compete to break training camp with Saskatchewan. Mace and defensive coordinator Josh Bell would like multiple athletes to prove they can consistently rush opposing quarterbacks. It’s worth noting J.J. Weaver caught Mace’s attention during rookie camp. Anything can happen in training camp, so watch the defensive end battle intently.

All-star calibre linebacker A.J. Allen got the bag when he signed with the Redblacks during CFL free agency, leaving the starting role open at weak-side linebacker. Aubrey Miller Jr. could be viewed as the incumbent after spending more than one season with the Riders. Josh Woods, who spent five seasons with the B.C. Lions, will also compete as an under-the-radar free-agent addition.

Another legitimate WILL competitor could be Nick Wiebe. The Calgary native was always believed to have starter upside coming out of the University of Saskatchewan and would provide ratio flexibility. While Regina native Ryder Varga gives the Green and White a proven Canadian at linebacker.

Brett Lauther being released in February has left the kicker job open. Michael Hughes looks to be the favourite to take the role, especially after his 90-yard kickoff single last season. The 23-year-old dressed for one regular-season game in 2025 and made good on both field goals he attempted, including a 42-yarder. However, American Jonathan Kim and Global Alex Hale will provide competition.

Offensive notes: Daniel Johnson and Zack Fry will compete to start at left guard. Fry may have a leg up, given his ability to play centre. Payton Collins, Logan Ferland, Jacob Brammer, and Jermarcus Hardrick are the starters up front, but depth roles are open and ratio considerations could be at play.

If Daniel Wiebe can put together another impressive training camp and preseason showing, he would be in contention to provide depth behind Emilus, Schaffer-Baker, and Duncan-Busby.

Former NFL running back Darrell Henderson Jr. will likely have to unseat Mario Anderson for a roster spot.

Defensive notes: Five starters in the secondary have returned, including Marcus Sayles, Rolan Milligan Jr., Nelson Lokombo, DaMarcus Fields, and all-star Canadian cover man Tevaughn Campbell. First-round CFL draft pick, Malcolm Bell, who accepted a rookie mini-camp invite from the Cleveland Browns, has the skills to make an impact as a rookie if he comes north of the border.

Jameer Thurman has the middle linebacker spot locked down and the same for Antoine Brooks Jr. on the strong side.

Mike Rose and Caleb Sanders lead the interior defensive lineman with Ali Saad and Kendy Charles providing capable rotational pieces. Thor Griffith has caught attention for his name, but he’ll have to live up to it when the pads come on.