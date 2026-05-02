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Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders sign first-round CFL draft pick Eric Rascoe, seven others

Photo: CFL.ca

The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian linebacker Eric Rascoe, the team’s first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft.

The native of San Antonio, Texas qualified for Canadian citizenship through his mother, who was born in Toronto. He spent this past year playing for the San Antonio Gunslingers of the Indoor Football League and preparing for the CFL Combine, where he shone in testing.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound defender was a three-time All-Lone Star Conference selection while playing collegiately at Angelo State, an NCAA Division II program, where he made 221 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 18 pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

The Stampeders have also signed the rest of their 2026 CFL Draft class, which included receiver Jesulayomi Ojutalayo, defensive lineman Tristan Marois, receiver Matt Sibley, offensive lineman Mitchel Schechinger, defensive lineman Steven Kpehe, and offensive lineman Jack Warrack.

Ojutalayo caught 66 passes for 1,090 yards and nine touchdowns over 32 games at Wilfrid Laurier University. The native of Shelburne, Ont. was also impactful on special teams, making 37 tackles with the Golden Hawks.

Marois tested well at the CFL Combine. The six-foot-five, 249-pound defender recorded three tackles over 22 collegiate games at the University of Colorado.

Sibley recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and 1,000 return yards at the University of Calgary. The five-foot-eleven, 189-pound target advanced from the CFL Invitational Combine to the CFL Combine and impressed at both events, showing sticky hands and shiftiness in his route-running.

Schechinger played guard with the Gryphons but projects as a CFL centre. The three-time OUA all-star and one-time second-team U Sports All-Canadian has a wrestling background, which is evident in the way he grapples using upper-body torque.

Kpehe also advanced from the CFL Invitational Combine to the CFL Combine. The native of London, Ont. made three sacks over 26 collegiate games at Queen’s University.

Warrack was four-year starter at the University of Saskatchewan at tackle and was named the Canada West Most Outstanding Rookie in 2022. The six-foot-five, 292-pound blocker hails from Strathmore, Alta.

Calgary has also signed Global kicker Jude McAtamney, their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Global Draft.

The 25-year-old native of Magherafelt, Northern Ireland played five games for the New York Giants over the 2024 and 2025 seasons, making three-of three field goal attempts and 10-of-13 extra point attempts. He also kicked off 10 times for an average of 63.8 yards.

McAtamney finished his collegiate career at Rutgers, playing 25 games. McAtamney was successful on 12-of-19 field goal attempts, 95.8 percent of his extra points, and averaged 60.5 yards on kickoffs.

The Calgary Stampeders recently selected Angelo State linebacker Eric Rascoe with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding a key piece to pair with veteran Micah Teitz. The team’s other major offseason addition was receiver Dejon Brissett, who set a career-high with 907 receiving yards with the Toronto Argonauts in 2025.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on May 10. Calgary will play its first preseason game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Monday, May 18 and its first regular-season game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, June 5.

In 2025, Calgary finished third in the West Division standings with an 11-7 record but lost the West Semi-Final to the B.C. Lions.

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