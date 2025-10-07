Saskatchewan Roughriders sign kicker Michael Hughes, one other

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American kicker Michael Hughes, who was added to their negotiation list on Monday.

The native of Charleston, W.V. played 46 games over four collegiate seasons at Appalachian State University where he connected on 35-of-42 field goal attempts (83.3 percent) with a long of 54 yards. He also kicked off 280 times for an average of 60.7 yards with 116 touchbacks.

In 2023, the six-foot-two, 190-pounder was named a second-team All-American and the FBS Special Teamer of the Year by the College Football Network.

Saskatchewan debuted Canadian kicker Campbell Fair against the Ottawa Redblacks this past week, though he missed both of his convert attempts. Brett Lauther, who has made only 68.9 percent of his field goals this season, is currently dealing with a back injury.

The Roughriders have also signed American defensive back Jordan Perryman and released American kick returner Drae McCray.

Perryman played 10 regular-season games with the B.C. Lions in 2024, recording seven defensive tackles and six special teams tackles. The 26-year-old native of Hanford, Calif. previously had a stint with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was twice named first-team All-Big Sky at the University of California, Davis during his collegiate career.

McCray dressed for five regular-season games as a rookie with Saskatchewan this year, recording 22 punt returns for 247 yards and six kickoff returns for 142 yards. The 23-year-old speedster from Tallahassee, Fla. played collegiately at Austin Peay State University and Texas Tech University.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (11-4) will host the Toronto Argonauts (5-11) at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Friday, October 10 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a modest win over the Ottawa Redblacks, while the Argonauts were crushed by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 19 degrees with sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 620 CKRM in Regina.