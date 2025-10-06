Saskatchewan Roughriders add two kickers to negotiation list

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added American kickers Michael Hughes and Christopher Dunn to their negotiation list.

Hughes played 46 collegiate games over four seasons at Appalachian State University where he connected on 35-of-42 field goal attempts (83.3 percent) with a long of 54 yards. He also kicked off 280 times for an average of 60.7 yards with 116 touchbacks.

The native of Charleston, W.V. was eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft but went unselected and didn’t sign with any teams after the fact. He appears to currently be a free agent.

Dunn was a standout at North Carolina State University where he won the Lou Groza Award in 2022, which is presented annually to the top placekicker in collegiate football. The native of Lexington, N.C. made 97-of-115 field goal attempts (84.3 percent) over five seasons with the team with a long of 53 yards.

The 26-year-old went unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft and had stints with the Los Angeles Rams and San Antonio Brahmas, though he never saw any regular-season action with either team. He appears to currently be a free agent.

CFL teams can claim the rights to up to 45 players via the negotiation list on a first-come, first-served basis, provided that they are not eligible for the Canadian or Global Drafts, and have never played in the league before. These players can be added, traded, or removed from the list at any time.

Being added to a negotiation list does not mean that the player has expressed interest in the CFL, and some are unaware that their rights have even been claimed. Players can only force their removal from the list if the team does not provide them with a minimum contract offer at their request.

Brett Lauther has gone 31-of-45 on field goal attempts this season for a CFL-worst conversion rate of 68.9 percent, though he recently suffered a back injury. Campbell Fair, who replaced Lauther this past week, went zero-for-two on his convert attempts.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (11-4) will host the Toronto Argonauts (5-11) at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Friday, October 10 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a modest win over the Ottawa Redblacks, while the Argonauts were crushed by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 19 degrees with sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 620 CKRM in Regina.