Calgary Stampeders acquire DL Lorenzo Mauldin IV via trade from Ottawa Redblacks

The Calgary Stampeders have acquired defensive end Lorenzo Mauldin IV from the Ottawa Redblacks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft.

The move comes three days in advance of the CFL trade deadline on Wednesday, October 1. The Stampeders were seeking pass-rush help after losing Folarin Orimolade to a season-ending Achilles tear.

Mauldin IV is slated to become a free agent in February and has played 14 games for the Redblacks in 2025, registering 26 defensive tackles and two quarterback sacks. The two-time All-CFL pass rusher became a household name in 2022 when he recorded 17 sacks en route to winning the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player award.

In 90 career games with Ottawa and Hamilton, Mauldin IV has suited up in 90 games, registering 163 defensive tackles, 12 special teams tackles, 36 quarterback sacks and six forced fumbles. Originally selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, the Sacramento, Cal., native spent three seasons with the New York Jets prior to his CFL career, recording 33 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

The Calgary Stampeders (8-6) will visit the B.C. Lions (8-7) on Saturday, October 4. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT from BC Place in Vancouver.