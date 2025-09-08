Calgary Stampeders’ DL Folarin Orimolade suffers season-ending torn Achilles: report

Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade has suffered torn Achilles, play-by-play man Mark Stephen has reported. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old recorded 19 defensive tackles and four sacks over 12 game this season, starting them all at defensive end. He is ranked third on his team in sacks behind Clarence Hicks and Jaylon Hutchings.

The five-foot-eleven, 240-pound defender spent the past two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, helping the team win a Grey Cup in 2024. Orimolade made 53 defensive tackles, 16 sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble over 29 regular-games with the Boatmen and was named All-East Division in 2023.

The native of Washington, D.C. started his CFL career with Calgary in 2018 but missed the entire following season due to a quadriceps injury. He returned to the lineup following the cancelled 2020 season, playing 24 games over 2021 and 2022.

In total, Orimolade has recorded 124 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, 30 sacks, six forced fumbles, and two interceptions over 78 career regular-season games.

The Stampeders (8-4) lost to the Edmonton Elks this past week by a score of 31-19. They are currently on a bye.