3DownNation CFL power rankings: Winnipeg Blue Bombers rise despite Labour Day loss

Week 13 of the 2025 CFL season has officially come and gone, leading to a big shift in the middle of our power rankings.

Calgary and Saskatchewan still reign supreme at the top, while Edmonton and Ottawa remain down at the bottom. Everyone else in between saw a shake-up this week as teams jockey for positioning near the middle of the pack.

3DownNation’s power rankings are created by having 10 contributors rank each team from No. 1 to No. 9 independently, then averaging out the scores. The previous week’s rankings are in brackets. As always, please be sure to check back every Monday morning for our updated power rankings following each week of action in the CFL.

Enjoy the rankings and feel free to roast us on social media for anything you think we got wrong.

1) Calgary Stampeders (1)

Cowtown was dominant from pole to pole in their Labour Day victory over the Edmonton Elks. Vernon Adams Jr. had an uncharacteristically quiet day, throwing for only 162 yards, but the Stampeders still won by three touchdowns thanks to a 100-yard performance from Dedrick Mills, a return touchdown from Erik Brooks, and a smothering defence that recorded four sacks and two takeaways. At this point, it’s tough to envision any CFL offence putting up a ton of points against Calgary.

2) Saskatchewan Roughriders (2)

The Roughriders won a wild one over their prairie foes to the east as A.J. Ouellette and Mario Anderson combined for 123 yards and three touchdowns along the ground in the Labour Day Classic. Though Saskatchewan momentarily let the Blue Bombers back into the game late, Tevaughn Campbell shut the door when he intercepted Zach Collaros and returned it for a two-point score to seal the win.

3) Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4)

The Blue Bombers weren’t able to complete a miracle comeback in hostile territory and now trail Saskatchewan by six points in the West Division standings, making it highly unlikely that they’ll finish in first place for a fifth-straight year. The team struggled to protect Zach Collaros, giving up five sacks, though he still had a strong game through the air, throwing for 326 yards, three touchdowns, and one late interception.

4) Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3)

The Tabbies had a record crowd of 25,619 on-hand this week and they celebrated what appeared to be a win when Bo Levi Mitchell hit Kenny Lawler for an eight-yard touchdown with 22 seconds left. Heartbreak ensued for the Steeltown faithful moments later as Dejon Brissett caught a pass in double coverage and scampered 62 yards to set-up a game-winning field goal from Lirim Hajrullahu. Hamilton has now lost three straight games.

5) Toronto Argonauts (6)

The Boatmen got an upset win over the rival Tiger-Cats on Monday, which has reinvigorated the team’s playoff hopes. Bolstered by another strong performance from Nick Arbuckle, Toronto now sits two points back of Montreal for second place in the East Division standings and four points back of Hamilton for first. With the season series currently tied 1-1, the Argonauts and Tiger-Cats will play the rubber match in Week 19.

6) B.C. Lions (7)

The Lions were the only idle team in the West Division this week and held firm at fourth place in the West Division, sitting two points back of Winnipeg for third place. Hopefully, the CFL gets a team in the Maritimes one of these years so B.C. can play a “coast to coast” rivalry game on the long weekend instead of sitting around with nothing to do.

7) Edmonton Elks (5)

The Double-E was our furthest-falling team of the week after they simply couldn’t compete against Calgary. The Elks entered the game riding a three-game winning streak, though all three victories came against East Division teams that currently having losing records. For Edmonton’s sake, hopefully they’ll be more competitive when they host the Stampeders for the second half of their annual home-and-home this week.

8) Montreal Alouettes (8)

Montreal had a suboptimal bye week as Toronto won a second-straight game to draw within two points in the East Division standings. All eyes will be on Davis Alexander when the Alouettes return to practice this week as the franchise quarterback may be ready to return from a hamstring injury that’s forced him to miss six of the team’s last seven games.

9) Ottawa Redblacks (9)

It was a relatively quiet bye week for the Redblacks, though the club added big-bodied rookie quarterback Matt Morrissey and cut defensive back Alijah McGhee, who started five games earlier this season. Ottawa is still last in our power rankings and, after the Argonauts beat Hamilton on Labour Day, is now last in the East Division standings, too.