Ottawa Redblacks sign QB Matt Morrissey, four others

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American quarterback Matt Morrissey.

The six-foot-four, 229-pound passer played 13 collegiate games at Eastern Kentucky University last season, completing 57 percent of his pass attempts for 2,088 yards, 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 297 and three scores.

The native of Elmhurst, Ill. previously played at Western Illinois University, the University of Northern Iowa, and Trinity Valley Community College. Morrissey threw for 3,663 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over those stops and scored four times along the ground.

The Redblacks have also signed Canadian offensive lineman David Knevel, American defensive lineman Ramon Puryear, Canadian linebacker Woodly Appolon, and American linebacker Jamie Pettway Jr.

Knevel played 72 career games as a member of the B.C. Lions after being selected in the third round of the 2018 CFL Draft. The six-foot-eight, 325-pound native of Brantford, Ont. became a free agent in February and remained available until the Redblacks came calling.

Puryear was named an All-ACC honourable mention at the University of Louisville in 2024 after recording 34 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries. The six-foot-three, 275-pound native of Louisville, Ky. spent five seasons with his hometown team, making 87 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one pass deflection, one interception, and five fumble recoveries.

Appolon was originally a fifth-round pick of the Redblacks in the 2022 CFL Draft but had his rights traded to the Edmonton Elks in 2023. The six-foot-four, 220-pound native of Montreal, Que. has recorded five special teams tackles over 17 career CFL games.

Pettway Jr. played 13 collegiate games at the University of South Florida in 2024, recording 56 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one fumble recovery, and two pass breakups. The six-foot-two, 237-pound native of Albany, Ga. previously played at Florida Atlantic University and the University of Missouri.

Ottawa also released American receiver Easop Winston, American defensive lineman Eric Black, Canadian defensive back Tysen-Otis Copeland, and American defensive back Alijah McGhee. McGhee made five starts this season, recording 22 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, one interception, and one touchdown.