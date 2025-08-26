Canadian OL Theo Benedet makes Chicago Bears roster, could start Week 1

Canadian offensive lineman Theo Benedet has earned a spot on the 53-man active roster with the Chicago Bears and could even be the team’s starting left tackle in Week 1.

“We feel good about the guys we have in that room,” head coach Ben Johnson told the media in Chicago regarding the battle at left tackle. “Someone’s gonna take the bull by the horns and is gonna completely take over, but we’re not afraid to make a change if the performance isn’t where it needs to be. We’ll make that decision going into next week.”

The 23-year-old native of Toronto, Ont., who was raised in North Vancouver, B.C., signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and spent the entire season on their practice roster. In January, he returned to the team on a reserve/futures contract for 2025.

The six-foot-seven, 305-pound blocker was a four-year collegiate starter at the University of British Columbia. He became the first offensive player to win back-to-back J. P. Metras Trophies and twice secured first-team All-Canadian honours with the Thunderbirds.

Those in competition with Benedet for the left tackle job include incumbent starter Braxton Jones and second-round draft pick Ozzy Trapilo. Chicago will play its first regular-season game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, September 8 with kickoff slated for 8:15 p.m. EDT at Soldier Field.

All 32 NFL teams were required to cut their active rosters down to 53 players on Tuesday. As part of their roster moves, the Bears placed Canadian linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga on injured reserve with a designation to return. The 26-year-old played 17 regular-season games with the team last year, recording 13 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.

Benedet’s exclusive CFL rights belong to the B.C. Lions, who selected him in the second round of the 2024 CFL Draft.