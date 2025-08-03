Edmonton Elks’ Cody Fajardo ‘probably the most disrespected quarterback’ in CFL: Bo Levi Mitchell

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell had some high praise for opposing pivot Cody Fajardo following Saturday’s 28-24 defeat of the Edmonton Elks.

“Their record doesn’t show who they are; that’s a damn good football team. Cody’s playing his ass off,” Mitchell told TSN post-game. “One of, probably the most disrespected quarterbacks in the last couple of years that I know of. He balled out; the entire team did. It was a hard-fought battle, man.”

Fajardo completed 20-of-25 passes in the loss, including his first 17 to start the game, amassing 257 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. It was just his second start of the season after throwing for 346 yards and two touchdowns last week in Saskatchewan, despite being sacked eight times.

The 33-year-old arrived in Edmonton via trade this offseason to be the backup behind Tre Ford, who was ultimately benched following a 1-4 start in 2025. His acquisition came after the Montreal Alouettes elected to move on from Fajardo as their franchise quarterback, shipping him out rather than lose unproven up-and-comer Davis Alexander.

The Nevada product helped Montreal secure the best regular-season record in the CFL last season and was just one year removed from leading the Alouettes to a Grey Cup victory, earning game MVP honours in the process. Nevertheless, he was deemed expendable and no other franchise viewed him as a Day 1 starter for them in 2025.

That wasn’t unfamiliar territory for Fajardo, who was allowed to walk out of Saskatchewan following a disappointing 2022 season and only landed his spot in Montreal due to organizational chaos at the time. He had spent three seasons as the Roughriders’ starter after bursting onto the scene in 2019, becoming the West Division finalist for Most Outstanding Player that year, but ultimately took the fall for organizational failings that persisted once he was gone.

In 130 career CFL games across stops in Edmonton, Montreal, Saskatchewan, B.C., and Toronto, Fajardo has completed 71.3 percent of his passes for 18,708 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 53 interceptions. He has also run 511 times for 2,542 yards and 45 touchdowns.

That production hasn’t always resulted in respect from fans, media, or CFL decision-makers. Regardless, it has clearly been enough to earn the admiration of players like Mitchell, who passed Doug Flutie on Saturday for ninth on the CFL’s all-time passing list.

Fajardo and the Elks (1-6) will return to action on Friday, August 8, when they visit the Montreal Alouettes (5-3).