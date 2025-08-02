Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ QB Bo Levi Mitchell passes Doug Flutie on all-time CFL passing list

Bo Levi Mitchell has officially moved into ninth place on the CFL’s all-time passing list, surpassing arguably the greatest quarterback in league history.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ QB passed Doug Flutie late in the first half of his Week 9 matchup with the Edmonton Elks. With 184 yards through two quarters, he now has 41,408 on his career — 53 more than the 41,355 achieved by Flutie.

CFL legend Doug Flutie congratulates Bo Levi Mitchell on passing him to move into 9th place on the CFL’s All-Time Passing Yards list! 🤝#cfl pic.twitter.com/eQfFrmV5x9 — CFL (@CFL) August 2, 2025

Mitchell began his CFL career in 2012 with the Calgary Stampeders and took over as the franchise’s full-time starter in 2014. He led that organization to two Grey Cup victories and was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2016 and 2018.

The Katy, Tex. native moved to Hamilton in 2023 and had a resurgent campaign in 2024, throwing for over 5,000 yards and finishing as the runner-up for M.O.P. Earlier this season, he became the fastest quarterback in CFL history to record 100 wins as a starter and moved into the top 10 all-time passing.

Flutie played eight seasons in the CFL with B.C., Calgary, and Toronto, and was named the league’s Most Outstanding Player a record six times. The three-time Grey Cup MVP threw for 270 touchdowns and 155 interceptions before returning to the NFL, where he started 52 games over the following eight years.

Mitchell could realistically surpass Matt Dunigan (43,857) for eighth on the all-time list before the end of this year. Anthony Calvillo is the CFL’s passing yardage record holder with 79,816, while Damon Allen, Henry Burris, Ricky Ray, Danny McManus, Kevin Glenn, and Ron Lancaster all remain ahead of the active yardage leader.