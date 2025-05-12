Ottawa Redblacks ink receiver Kalil Pimpleton to two-year extension

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American receiver Kalil Pimpleton to a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2027.

The 26-year-old speedster had a dynamic rookie season in the nation’s capital, catching 45 passes for 715 yards and three touchdowns in just eight games. He also fielded 10 kickoffs for 237 yards and returned 15 punts for 252 yards, including a 99-yard major.

Pimpleton was named Ottawa’s unanimous nominee for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie award in 2024. In his first career playoff appearance, he caught 13 passes for 123 yards in an East Semi-Final loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

“During Kalil’s short time in our league, he has consistently demonstrated the high level of skill, and exciting style of play that has already made him a favourite among our fans,” Redblacks’ general manager Shawn Burke said in a statement. “We are thrilled by his long-term commitment to our organization, and to our community.”

Pimpleton began his college career at Virginia Tech before transferring to Central Michigan, catching 170 passes for 2,131 yards and 12 touchdowns in 33 games while adding 39 carries for 299 yards and five more scores. The five-foot-seven, 175-pound speedster was also a threat in the return game, fielding 48 punts for 568 yards and winning MAC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021 after returning two for touchdowns.

The native of Muskegon, Mich. clocked a 4.49 forty-yard dash at his pro day but went unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He later signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent and went on to spend the year on the New York Giants’ practice roster, being released after training camp the following year.

The Redblacks are slated to open their regular season on Thursday, June 5 when they visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders.