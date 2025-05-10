Saskatchewan Roughriders release former Samford QB Michael Hiers, six others

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American quarterback Michael Hiers and six others while one player has been placed on the retired list.

CFL teams are required to cut down to 85 players, excluding non-counters, by 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 10.

Hiers attended rookie camp with the Riders from Wednesday, May 7 through Friday, May 9. He was one of five quarterbacks on Saskatchewan’s roster entering camp along with starter Trevor Harris, backup Jake Maier, short-yardage specialist Tommy Stevens and second-year man Jack Coan.

The six-foot-one, 215-pound passer spent his final two collegiate seasons at Samford University, an NCAA FCS program located in Homewood, Ala. He completed 74.0 percent of his passes for 6,600 yards, 54 touchdowns versus 12 interceptions and also ran for 97 yards with six majors.

Hiers was named the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a second-team All-American in 2022 after helping the Bulldogs win a conference championship and reach the FCS playoffs for the first time since 1991.

The Birmingham, Ala. native started his collegiate career at Murray State University, an NCAA FCS program located in Murray, Ken., but dressed for only two games over two seasons. He transferred to Northwest Mississippi Community College in 2020 and spent two years there, completing 65.2 percent of his passes for 4,519 yards, 34 touchdowns, against five interceptions, winning Conference MVP in his first year.

American receiver Jayden Horace, American defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine, National defensive lineman Kolade Amusan, National linebacker Zachary Philion, American defensive back Alfahiym Walcott and National defensive back Richard Aduboffour were also let go.

Meanwhile, National kicker Ben Hadley has been placed on the retired list.

The Roughriders open training camp on Sunday, May 11 at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon, SK.