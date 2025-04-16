Saskatchewan Roughriders sign former Fort Hays State receiver Jayden Horace

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American receiver Jayden Horace.

The six-foot-one, 180-pound Horace spent two collegiate seasons at Fort Hays State University. As a senior with the Tigers in 2024, he recorded 56 receptions for 704 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games.

That followed an impressive 2023 campaign where he registered 36 catches for 579 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association honourable-mention recognition. Over his two seasons at Fort Hays he scored 20 total touchdowns and averaged 13.9 yards per catch.

Prior to attending Fort Hays, Horace spent his first two collegiate seasons (2021-2022) at Allen University where he grabbed 83 passes for 1,268 yards and eight touchdowns over 16 games.