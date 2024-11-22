Riders bring back All-Canadian DB Richard Aduboffour, one other

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have brought back a pair of defensive backs who attended training camp with the team in 2024, signing Canadian draft pick Richard Aduboffour and American rookie Nicario Harper.

Aduboffour was selected by the Roughriders with the 68th overall pick in the eighth round of the 2024 CFL Draft. The six-foot-three, 200-pound cornerback returned to Western University to play another season, receiving second-team All-Canadian honours after notching 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and a pass deflection.

The Toronto native has spent four seasons (2021-2024) as a Mustang, appearing in 42 games. He totalled 71 tackles, five interceptions, 18 pass deflections, one sack, and one forced fumble, earning OUA All-Star recognition in each of the last three seasons and first-team honours in the last two.

Harper made 50 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, and three pass knockdowns at the University of Illinois this past season. The six-foot, 205-pound defender attended rookie minicamp with the Indianapolis Colts prior to signing with Saskatchewan for the first time.

The native of Atlanta, Ga. started his collegiate career at the University of Southern Mississippi (2018-19) and Jacksonville State University (2020-21), where he was named a first-team All-American as a sophomore. He spent the 2022 season at the University of Louisville where he made seven total tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss over five games.