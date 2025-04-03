TSN personalities past and present praise hiring of ex-boss Stewart Johnston as CFL commissioner

Not every boss is beloved by their employees but people at TSN appear to be particularly effusive in their praise of former president Stewart Johnston following his appointment as CFL commissioner.

“Congrats to one of the best people I’ve met in the business,” popular broadcaster and major event host James Duthie wrote on X. “We’ll miss him a ton at TSN, but wish him nothing but the best.”

Duthie was one of several TSN personalities, both past and present, to applaud Johnston’s hiring on social media after it was made official on Wednesday. The Toronto native has been the president of the CFL’s exclusive broadcast partner since 2010, while also serving as Bell Media’s senior vice president of content and sales.

“A fantastic hire for the CFL — Stew is a great leader with a brilliant mind and the class to match,” wrote longtime CFL on TSN producer Chris Edwards. “While a huge loss for us, the league is going to be in great hands under his stewardship.”

“The absolute best person. He will be so very missed at TSN…. But the CFL is in great hands,” added SportsCentre anchor Kara Wagland. “Now, I have to go make sure Luke Willson is ok with getting passed over for commish.”

Johnston began his tenure at TSN as an intern in 1997 and rose through the ranks to become vice-president of programming in 2006. A lifelong CFL fan, he described his new job as a “dream come true.”

Strengthening ties with TSN and adding a leader with a deep understanding of the media landscape were priorities for the CFL in hiring a commissioner, with the league’s current broadcast deals set to expire after 2026. Johnston would appear to add that expertise in spades.

“I think Stewart Johnston will be excellent,” colour analyst Glen Suitor said during his regular segment on 620 CKRM’s The SportsCage. “He’s been a great leader of our group. Always there if you want to talk to him about anything. Not one of those guys in charge that is sort of letting you talk and then walking away without listening, that’s not Stewart.”

“As president of TSN Stewart Johnston knows intimately the strengths and weaknesses of the CFL,” wrote former TSN insider and current Vegas Golden Knights reporter Gary Lawless. “Johnston is a serious man. Smart, experienced, connected. I’d heard the rumblings and was hopeful. A great day for Canadian football.”

Johnston will officially take over from Randy Ambrosie as the league’s 15th commissioner on April 24. If he is able to foster relationships within the league like he appears to have done at TSN, then fans could have reason for excitement.

“Stew was nothing but wonderful to me in my time at TSN, and a gentleman since then,” said Riders’ play-by-play voice Derek Taylor. “Excited to see what he brings to our great game.”

Hall of Famer and longtime panellist Matt Dunigan succinctly summed up the thoughts of his colleagues — “Excellent choice!”