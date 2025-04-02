Official: CFL appoints TSN president Stewart Johnston league’s 15th commissioner

The Canadian Football League has appointed Stewart Johnston as its 15th commissioner.

The Toronto native, who was raised primarily in Ottawa, has spent his entire professional career in television. He joined TSN as an intern in 1997 and, by 2006, became its vice president of programming. Johnston became TSN’s president in 2010, a role he held until being hired by the CFL.

“I am deeply humbled and profoundly honoured by this incredible opportunity,” Johnston said in a statement.

“Long before I worked with TSN and RDS to broadcast the CFL, I was a fan. Growing up, I sat with family and friends, watching the legends of the game. I’ve loved working closely with this league, getting to know its stars and being a part of the most unforgettable celebration in Canadian sports — Grey Cup Week. To think that I will present that iconic trophy to this year’s winners in Winnipeg this November is a dream come true.”

The Queen’s University graduate led a national advertising sales team with over 1,000 employees. As Bell Media’s senior vice president of content and sales, he oversaw content development for English and French-language video, audio, and digital platforms across CTV, Crave, TSN, RDS, Noovo, Bell Media Studios, and iHeartRadio Canada.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Stewart as our next Commissioner,” Scott Banda, chair of the CFL’s board of governors, said in a statement. “What he has built at Bell Media is nothing short of remarkable. His in-depth familiarity with sports business in Canada and his lengthy history of success in the media industry and as an executive, made him the ideal candidate for commissioner.”

Johnston’s new goal is to honour the CFL’s past while helping it grow for the next generation of fans and players.

“It’s been wonderful to see how far the league has come, with special thanks to Randy’s stewardship,” the 54-year-old said. “But it’s the future that excites me. It’s what’s to come that inspires me. As we look ahead, our mission is clear: to grow the game of football, to enhance the entertainment experience for our fans, and to ensure the sustainability and success of our league for generations to come.”

Randy Ambrosie, the league’s outgoing commissioner, will continue to serve in the role until Johnston takes over on April 24.

“On behalf of the Canadian football community, I’d like to extend our gratitude to Randy,” Banda said. “Over the past seven-and-a-half years, he laid an extremely solid foundation for our game and league. It is on that bedrock that we now entrust Stewart with the task of taking the CFL to new heights.”