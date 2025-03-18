Hamilton Tiger-Cats finalize coaching staff, hire 10-year CFL FB James Tuck as assistant

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have officially unveiled their coaching staff for the 2025 season, including five new faces from last year.

The most recognizable name, other than defensive coordinator Brent Monson, who was previously announced, is James Tuck. The 34-year-old native of Aurora, Ont. played 18 regular-season games for the Tiger-Cats last year, recording 14 catches for 121 yards and 13 special teams tackles.

It was Tuck’s tenth season in the CFL. The York University product previously played for the Montreal Alouettes, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Toronto Argonauts, Edmonton Elks, and Saskatchewan Roughriders, winning a Grey Cup in 2023. He finished his career with one carry for five yards, 30 catches for 261 yards, and 66 special teams tackles.

Tuck will serve as the running backs coach and assistant special teams coach in Steeltown.

Other new names include offensive line coach Brendan Walsh, defensive line coach Casey Creehan, and linebackers and assistant special teams coach Elijah Sandweiss.

Walsh spent the past seven years at Colgate University, an FCS program located in Hamilton Village, N.Y. During that time, he serves as running backs coach, quarterbacks coach, and offensive line coach. He previously coached at Misericordia University and Susquehanna University.

Creehan is entering his third stint with Hamilton, having previously been the defensive coordinator in 2012 and a special teams assistant in 2022. His previous CFL experience includes four seasons with Calgary, one year with Montreal, three seasons with Winnipeg, two seasons with Toronto, and two years with Edmonton. Last year, he served as the head coach at Missouri Valley College, an NAIA program located in Marshall, Mo.

Sandweiss spent the past seven years coaching in the NCAA, most recently as a senior defensive analyst with Mississippi State University. He has previously coached at Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Texas, Howard University, and the University of Michigan.

Coaches who didn’t return from last year’s coaching staff include offensive line coach Mike Gibson, who is now in Ottawa, defensive line coach Glen Young, who is now in B.C., and linebackers coach Michael Fletcher. Special teams coordinator Paul Boudreau and defensive coordinator Mark Washington were with the Tiger-Cats last year but were let go during the season.

Coaches returning to their previous roles include head coach and offensive coordinator Scott Milanovich, special teams coordinator Dennis McKnight, quarterbacks coach Jarryd Baines, receivers coach Naaman Roosevelt, defensive backs coach Brandon Isaac, and offensive quality control coach Myer Spitulnik.

“I’m excited to introduce our 2025 coaching staff,” said Milanovich in a statement. “This group brings a wealth of leadership, innovative ideas, a strong collective work ethic, and a high level of enthusiasm to our team.”

“I’m incredibly optimistic that the staff we have assembled will get the very best out of our players. We’re very excited about what’s ahead for our organization this season.”

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats finished fourth in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 7-11, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.